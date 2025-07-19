Patriots WR Struck With Discouraging Reality Check
The New England Patriots have completely overhauled their receiving corps this offseason, which certainly makes things complicated for some of their holdovers heading into 2025.
The Patriots added veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, nabbed Kyle Williams in the NFL Draft and also picked up undrafted rookie Efton Chism III.
This has created quite the logjam in New England's wide receiver room, and it could result in a couple of players losing their jobs.
One wide out in particular who seems to be on the chopping block is Kendrick Bourne, who tore his ACL in 2023 and then logged just 28 catches for 305 yards and a touchdown last season.
Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit does not envision a good end for Bourne and thinks that the Patriots will ultimately prioritize their younger receivers over the aging veteran.
"But, the trade/release talk stems from the fact that he is will turn 30 in August and New England has younger players with an overlapping skillset," Hines wrote. "With Stefon Diggs now ahead of Bourne on the depth chart, New England may feel it’s more valuable to move forward with the development of Ja’Lynn Polk and/or Efton Chism. And not that the Patriots are strapped for cash, but any move off of Bourne would free up $6-plus million this year and next."
New England initially signed Bourne back in 2021. His inaugural campaign with the Pats was impressive, as he hauled in 55 receptions for 800 yards and five scores. Bourne has not come close to matching that production since, and with the Patriots in a rebuilding phase, the Eastern Washington product may be better served on a contending team, anyway.
Bourne began his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers back in 2017 and spent four years there before joining New England.
