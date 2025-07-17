Patriots Training Camp Preview: Edge Rush
The New England Patriots' decision to adapt a more aggressive defensive strategy has led to some personnel changes along the edge.
Under new head coach Mike Vrabel and coordinator Terrell Williams, the Patriots are widely expected to deploy an increasingly assertive four-down scheme. The benefit of transitioning to this type of defense is that it tends to be more proactive. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass, the defensive line becomes unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage.
Last season, the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure, ranking at 31 of the NFL’s 32 teams in pressure rate on first and second down. As such, the Patriots new-look pass rush should bolster the amount of pressure provided by New England’s defensive front in 2025.
With the first Patriots set to report for training camp on July 19, here are three players that might catch a ‘sharp eye’ along the Patriots edge.
Harold Landry
While the Patriots will be employing several new faces this season, none may be better positioned to make an immediate impact than Landry. In addition to having played his college football just 18 miles north of Foxborough — for the Boston College Eagles from 2014-17 — the 28-year-old defender is also finding familiarity on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium by once again playing under Vrabel.
Both Landry and Vrabel have been professionally intertwined since 2018, when the latter was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 41 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Under Vrabel’s tutelage, Landry became one of the team’s top defenders. The 6’2” 252-pound linebacker compiled 326 total tackles, 41.5 sacks and eight pass-breakups in five seasons. For his efforts, he earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.
Despite Vrabel’s departure in 2024, Landry continued to play at a high level. He started all 17 games, finishing with 71 tackles, nine sacks, 18 pressures and four pass deflections. Still, the vigor with which he approached the game had appeared to wane in his coach’s absence. Unsurprisingly, rumors began to link the pair when Landry was released by the Titans in early March. Accordingly, the Pats acted quickly to sign him to a three-year, $43.5 million contract at the outset of free agency.
While Landry is clearly content to be reunited with Vrabel, he is also cognizant of his fit within his coach’s defensive system. With an emphasis on aggression, the Spring Lake, North Carolina native fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Though team drills during offseason workouts have yet to intensify, Landry is already giving his coaching staff a glimpse of his potential in Williams’ defense. Coupled with his second tour of duty under Vrabel, Landry may be poised to put opposing offenses on notice sooner rather than later.
K’Lavon Chaisson
While the acquisitions of defenders such as Landry and defensive tackle Milton Williams may have been higher profile, Chaisson plans on being no less impactful. He originally joined the NFL in 2020 as a first-round choice (pick 20 overall) of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though he often struggled during his time in Duval County, the 6’3” 245-pounder still registered 73 total tackles — 11 of which went for loss — 23 quarterback hits, five sacks and two passes-defensed.
Chaisson signed with the Carolina Panthers during the 2024 offseason. However, he was released at the conclusion of training camp. The 25-year-old then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad. After bring promoted to the active roster on Oct. 5, Chaisson turned in the most productive season of his career, to date. Playing alongside Raiders’ alpha defender Maxx Crosby, he collected five sacks one forced fumble. Should he demonstrate the potential for similar production during camp, Chiasson may pay greater dividends for the Patriots than originally expected.
Bradyn Swinson
Despite beginning his college career as an Oregon Duck, Swinson made his impact during his time at LSU. Last season, as a teammate of New England’s first-round selection Will Campbell, he earned second-team All-SEC honors, leading the team with 13 tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks. Swinson played in all 13 games with 12 starts, logging 58 tackles, three passes-defensed and two forced fumbles. Just one year prior, his first with the Tigers, he notched 35 tackles with 6.5 going for a loss, two sacks, five passes-defensed, and two forced fumbles.
Swinson should provide an immediate upgrade to New England’s defensive line with both his speed and power. When deployed in the pass rush, he is quick to attack the quarterback. Should opposing linemen attempt to stack blocks for the run game, his speed allows him to shed his opposition to defend the run.
In short, Swinson is a playmaker. As such, his skillset and determination will pay dividends for the Patriots defense from the moment he first steps on a pro football field. Though the 6’4” 255-pounder remains intent to keep his focus on the future, Baker believes that he is ready to make the remaining 31 NFL teams regret passing on a potential draft diamond in the rough.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!