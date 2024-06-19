PFF Stacks Up Patriots' RB Room Against the NFL in Latest Rankings
The New England Patriots offense has seen a ton of changes across the recent offseason months, but one unit that's remained mainly constant has been their running back group.
Despite swapping out Ezekiel Elliott (who departed to re-join the Dallas Cowboys) for former Washington Commanders RB Antonio Gibson, this RB room will look widely similar to the way it did a season ago.
2023 wasn't the best year of performance from the Patriots in the backfield-- ranking 26th in the league for rushing yards and touchdowns-- but 2024 could present some fresh optimism for that side of the offense. Rhamondre Stevenson will be fully healthy after missing five games, and a new face like Gibson could be a beneficial change-of-pace back in the mix as well.
However, when it came to ranking the Patriots' backfield amongst the rest of the league, Pro Football Focus had a bit less of a positive outlook on their running back group.
New England landed towards the bottom of the pack with the 25th-best RB room. PFF's Trevor Sikkema dove a bit into the placement, noting the group's overall low ceiling attributing to their low rank:
Rhamondre Stevenson is a solid back who has yet to finish a single season with a rushing grade below 78.0. He has also averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry in all three of his NFL campaigns. He doesn’t bring a ton to the passing game, but that’s what the Patriots signed Antonio Gibson for. This group has a high floor but a low ceiling.- Trevor Sikkema, PFF
25th effectively places New England ahead of a few backfields with bigger names like J.K. Dobbins and the Los Angeles Chargers, alongside Javonte Williams and the Denver Broncos. Still, New England barely passing the top 25 is not the most desirable spot to land.
When projecting the success of this year's rushing offense for New England, it'll be heavily reliant on how well Rhamondre Stevenson plays as a lead back.
Stevenson be entering the final season of his four-year deal, and will need to ensure a productive year to land that coveted second contract in Foxboro. He's shown to be capable of being an 1,000+ yard rusher in his 2022 campaign, and has a perfect opportunity to do so again.
By adding a pass-catching threat like Gibson, it should open the door up for Stevenson to have a more prominent role as a rusher-- a spot in which he's strongest in.
The offensive line could present some issues, especially considering the left side being without Cole Strange or an established left tackle early in the year-- things could get turbulent. Regardless, if they can at least be a formidable, league-average group, we should see some improvements in the run game from the season prior.
Watch out for these Patriots running backs to potentially exceed expectations this next season.
