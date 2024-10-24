Patriots' Drake Maye Could Make NFL History vs. Jets
The New England Patriots have been thrilled with what they have seen from rookie quarterback Drake Maye throughout his first two career starts with the team.
He has completed 50 of his 78 pass attemts for a 64.1 completion percentage to go along with 541 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. Maye has also picked up 68 yards on 10 rushing attempts.
Looking ahead to his third career start in Week 8 against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, Maye will be looking to make some NFL history.
As shared by CBS, the No. 3 overall pick can become the first rookie quarterback with at least 240 passing yards and at least two touchdown passes throughout their first three career starts.
"Maye can make more history on Sunday, as he looks to become the first rookie quarterback with at least 240 passing yards and at least two touchdown passes over their first three career starts," they wrote. "While the Patriots have been difficult to watch this season, Maye has at least provided a glimmer of hope for the future."
That would be an awesome feat to accomplish for the new Patriots' franchise quarterback.
Maye truly has been a "glimmer of hope" for New England. The team as a whole has played very poorly through its first seven games and are just 1-6. On both sides of the football, there has been a lot to be disappointed with.
However, it does look like the Patriots have found their answer at quarterback. Maye will give them someone to build around moving forward.
After Tom Brady left town, New England thought they had found their guy with Mac Jones. Obviously, that did not end up working out as planned. Maye offers them a breath of fresh air after that disappointing situation with Jones.
Hopefully, the rookie signal caller can come out and put together another strong performance this week. There would be nothing more uplifting for the Patriots than to find a way to beat the division rival Jets to finally get their first win since Week 1.
All of that being said, fans now have something to watch for. Make sure to tune in to see if Maye can craete some NFL history in Week 8 action.
