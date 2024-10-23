Patriots Offense Slammed By PFF
The New England Patriots have played much better offensively over the last couple of weeks with rookie quarterback Drake Maye leading the way.
However, they have had one brutal area that has not showed much improvement throughout the first seven games.
On the offensive line, the Patriots have been dealing with a nightmare. They have seen many injuries occur to their offensive linemen, but have not played well from the beginning of the season.
Pro Football Focus took a look at all of the offensive lines around the NFL heading into Week 8 action. When it came to New England, they ranked them dead last.
"The Patriots' offensive line remains undoubtedly the NFL's worst. Sidy Sow, who replaced Layden Robinson due to an injury at right guard, was the lowest-graded offensive lineman in the NFL in Week 7 (21.1). The second-lowest grade belonged to left guard Michael Jordan, who earned a 29.5 mark," they wrote. "The New England offensive line has allowed 108 pressures — including 15 sacks — on 255 pass plays this season, leading to a last-placed 75.9 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating."
Needless to say, that's a brutal place to be for the Patriots' offensive line.
When Maye was named the team's starting quarterback, many thought the team was making a major mistake. Playing behind an offensive line that is clearly the worst in football is dangerous for a young quarterback.
Thankfully, so far, Maye has been built different than many other young signal callers. He has taken some hits, but his confidence has stayed high and has continued to make plays. It doesn't seem like the poor offensive line play is affecting him too much.
That being said, Jerod Mayo and New England's coaching staff and front office have to figure out how to improve the line.
It won't be easy to improve in throughout the course of the season. Perhaps the Patriots could look into pulling off a trade for a lineman. Maybe they could look at free agency and pursue one of the better names available.
One thing is for sure, which is the fact that the offense will not be able to play to its full potential until the offensive line improves. That should be a main focus for New England moving forward into the future.
