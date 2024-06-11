Vegas Reveals Odds for Patriots' Jerod Mayo to Win Coach of the Year
It may be year one for Jerod Mayo at the helm for the New England Patriots, but there's always a chance for him to earn Coach of the Year honors during his inital season at the helm.
An award-winning season would look like a significantly steep mountain to climb for Mayo when factoring in the current outlook of the Patriots' roster-- one projected to be among the bottomdwellers of the NFL in 2024.
However, if New England ends up surpassing expectations by any stretch, the first-year head coach could have a solid bid to land some votes his way.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Jerod Mayo comes in with +2500 odds to take home Coach of the Year. It ties for the 17th-best odds in the NFL to win the award, tying with coaches Sean Payton, Mike McDaniel, Kevin O'Connell, and Zac Taylor.
When taking a step back to look at the crowd Mayo ranks above, he places above some notably established candidates. Kyle Shanahan (+3500), John Harbaugh (+4500), and Andy Reid (+5000) are all guys viewed as some of the top coaches in the NFL, yet the books tend to see the Patriots' own with a better shot to win Coach of the Year.
And due to the expectations New England holds for next season, the placement probably makes sense.
Everybody would expect powerhouses like the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs to enter next year as some of the best teams the league has to offer, but if the Patriots somehow find their way into the playoffs, Mayo could be a significant beneficiary from their success by getting into award discussions.
The odds may be slim, but Mayo does have a puncher's chance to make his way into a Coach of the Year mix.
