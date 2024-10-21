Patriots HC Jerod Mayo Addresses WR's Frustrations
New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo certainly has a lot on his plate right now, ranging from a six-game losing streak to trying to keep his locker room in check.
One can say those two things are interconnected.
Following the Patriots' blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, wide receiver K.J. Osborn took to social media to post an interesting text exchange between himself and an unidentified person.
Apparently, Osborn wasn't even supposed to play in the game, but found out last minute that he would, in fact, be active.
Mayo was asked about the situation on Monday morning and said that while he understood Osborn's frustrations and does not begrudge players from voicing their opinions, he wishes it wouldn't have been aired out on Instagram.
"I would hope they'd keep that stuff in-house," Mayo said, via Dakota Randall of Pro Football Network.
Osborn, who caught a touchdown pass in the defeat, is not the only Patriots wide out who appeared to express some displeasure after the game, either.
Following the loss, rookie receiver Ja'Lynn Polk posted a rather cryptic message on his own social media page, indicating that things are not exactly going too well in Foxborough.
New England surprisingly won its season opener, upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, however, the Pats have looked lifeless and have looked every bit as bad—if not worse—as most expected them to look heading into the year.
This is Mayo's debut campaign as Patriots head coach, but he has already encountered some extraordinary difficulties.
Earlier in the season, it was rumored that a "mutiny" was occurring within New England's locker room, and it seems that Mayo is well aware that some of his players are not entirely thrilled.
We'll see if anything else develops in the coming weeks.
