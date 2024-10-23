Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Channels Inner Bill Belichick
New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is mired in a pretty huge mess at the moment.
The Patriots have lost six games in a row. Rumors of a "mutiny" surfaced earlier in the season. Some of his players have expressed clear discontent. There is now speculation that Mayo's job may kind of, sort of be on the line.
But Mayo seems oddly relaxed. Almost Bill Belichick-esque, actually. Well, at least that is the image he is attempting to portray.
While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mayo channeled Belichick in the most classic way imaginable. And how did he do that? By uttering one very simple phrase.
"We're on to the Jets."
Of course, Mayo's one-liner instantly evokes images of Belichick saying "on to Cincinnati" following a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2014.
The circumstances were obviously a bit different, as Belichick actually answered five questions with the moniker, and the Patriots also weren't in the middle of a six-game losing streak at the time.
But you can't help but wonder if Mayo is trying to do his best Belichick impression, which is interesting considering the two former comrades have been trading jabs all season.
New England surprisingly won its season opener (over the Bengals; go figure), which had some wondering if the Pats wouldn't be so bad this year.
Well, any hope that anyone could have had for the Patriots has since been flushed down the drain, as New England certainly looks like one of the NFL's worst teams through the first seven weeks.
While it's hard to pin the blame squarely on the shoulders of Mayo, there is no doubt that he should bear the brunt of the responsibility given that he is the head coach and doesn't seem to have a firm grasp on the locker room.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!