Another Patriots Legend Shades Jerod Mayo
Jerod Mayo has huge shoes to fill for the New England Patriots. Following Bill Belichick is no easy task.
With the team sitting at just 1-6 entering Week 8 action, there are a lot of questions about Mayo and the Patriots. Some are starting to turn on the first-year head coach.
His worst moment as a head coach came after the team's most recent loss in Week 7. He openly called his team "soft" in the post-game press conference. Since that statement, Bill Belichick has come out and fired back at Mayo's comments and former star Devin McCourty also didn't like the comments.
Now, another New England legend has spoken out some shade about Mayo.
Former superstar cornerback Ty Law has not been a fan of Mayo's coaching style so far this season. He thinks that the first-year coach needs to get more involved with his team.
"He has to do something, other than just delegating and stay there coaching, get the stuff back through his microphone," Law said. "You have to be an active participant, not only coaching the team, but if need be, going into that offensive huddle on the sidelines, doing those adjustments at halftime."
Law continued in, revealing more about what he wants to see from Mayo and referencing the controversial post-game comments from this past week.
"If you need to get on your defense, you know what? Get off the sidelines. 'Hey, offensive coordinator, I need to go talk to the defense because they soft as hell,'" Law said.
The former Patriots star certainly makes some good points. Mayo has not been very active on the sidelines during games. He has mostly let his coordinators do the talking.
Being so vocal in the media is not a wise decision for a head coach. Taking care of the issues in-house and directly with the players that things need to be said to would be the right move.
Of course, he is a head coach for the first time. It can take a year or two to get used to the role. Hopefully, Mayo can start showing some signs of improvement in his new role.
Should he be unable to do so, one analyst has suggested that Mayo's tenure with New England may not lost long. He has the rest of the season to prove that he can evolve as a head coach and that he deserves to get a second year as the head coach of the Patriots.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!