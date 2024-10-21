Analyst Slams Patriots HC Jerod Mayo
The New England Patriots are 1-6 following yesterday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Once again, it was a rough showing in many different areas.
Drake Maye, the team's rookie quarterback, was arguably the lone bright spot for the team.
Jerod Mayo has had a rough start to his tenure as the team's head coach. In many ways, the Patriots have looked poorly prepared and his coaching ability has been called into question a few times as well.
Now, analyst Bill Simmons did not hold back from ripping into Mayo following the team's most recent loss.
In a post on X, Simmons took aim at Mayo and called this year's team the "worst-coached Patriots team since Rod Rust."
"This is the worst-coached Pats team since Rod Rust. They play all the hits every week — dumb penalties, drops, special teams mistakes, incredibly poor play calling. Each week is worse than the last. You get what you pay for," Simmons stated.
From the offensive line to the defense, the team has played poorly in so many different ways. There have been no signs of adjustments or improvements.
As previously mentioned, Maye is the only thing that has given New England fans hope. Through his first two starts and one drive, the No. 3 overall pick has completed 64.1 percent of his pass attempts for 541 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also picked up 68 yards on the ground.
Those numbers give the Patriots the promise of a strong future at the quarterback position.
Hopefully, Mayo and company are able to start making some improvements throughout the rest of the year. There is enough young talent that they should start showing some signs of progress.
For now, he'll have to deal with a lot of criticism. Simmons won't be the only one, but he's certainly one of the more vocal.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!