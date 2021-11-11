Cam Newton’s Meeting With Carolina Panthers Could Impact the Patriots

The Pats stand to inherit a bit of financial relief, should the former league MVP sign with the Carolina Panthers, as expected.

It has been more than two months since quarterback Cam Newton and the New England Patriots parted ways. Now, on the cusp of Week Ten of the 2021 NFL season, the ex-Pat could be headed back to Carolina.

Per a report from Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, Newton is set to meet with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper and vice president of football operations Steven Drummond on Thursday about a potential reunion. Joe Person of The Athletic further reported that a deal between Newton and the Panthers is “close to being done.”

The Panthers are in search of help at the position, after losing starter Sam Darnold to a shoulder injury for potentially 4-6 weeks. Backup quarterback P.J. Walker will get the start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The team also recently signed veteran Matt Barkley from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.

The move would reunite Newton with the franchise that provided him with the stage to become an NFL icon. When healthy, Newton was a bona fide star at the position for Carolina. During his time with the Panthers, he posted at least 3,000 passing yards and 300 rushing yards each season from 2011 to 2018. He won the NFL MVP award in 2015 when he threw a career-high 35 touchdown passes while leading the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a trip to the Super Bowl.

After being released by the Panthers in the spring of 2020, Newton signed with the Patriots. Newton started 15 games in New England last year, the first Pats’ season with a losing record since 2000. He completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions (82.9 rating). Newton rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding value with his legs instead of his arm. Newton scored multiple rushing touchdowns in four games in 2020, the most by any quarterback in the league. He also set the Patriots' record for most rushing attempts (137) and rushing yards (592) in a season.

In March 2021, Newton inked a one-year deal to return to New England. Despite the expectation that he would once again secure the starting job, the Patriots decided to install rookie Mac Jones as the team’s first option at the position. As a result, the 32-year-old was released during the final roster cuts, and has yet to sign with a new team.

It has long been speculated that Newton’s COVID-19 vaccination status (he was not vaccinated at the time) may have played a role in the Patriots decision to cut ties with their 2020 starting quarterback. Since his release, however, Newton has now been vaccinated. As a result, he is eligible to join a new team without being subjected to the NFL’s five-day entry process.

Newton’s potential signing with Carolina will also have an impact on his former team, the New England Patriots. As the Panthers and Pats have already completed their Week Nine matchup (resulting in a 24-6 New England victory), Newton would no longer have the opportunity to play against his former New England teammates. Still, the former league-MVP could still provide a helping hand to his former employer. According to PatsCap’s (@patscap) Miguel Benzan, the Patriots would receive a credit on their 2022 cap, should he sign with Carolina or any other team this season. For example, if Newton were to sign with the Panthers for the $1.5 million league-minimum salary next week, the Patriots would then receive a $477,778 credit on their 2022 cap.

While Newton’s homecoming to Carolina would make for a tremendous story, his contributions while playing in New England should neither be forgotten, or even minimized. It is a near impossible task to ask a quarterback of any skill level to succeed an organizational legend such as Tom Brady. Newton not only handled the job with logistical efficiency, he did so with class and a poise beyond his years.

In a September conversation with his father, broadcast on his YouTube channel, Newton made it clear that he was not yet ready to hang up his cleats; insinuating that there was another chapter to be written in his storied career.

“Do I have a lot of football left? Absolutely,” Newton said with a grin. “I’m going to remove all doubt. I said it once, and I’ll say it again. There’s not 32 guys that’s better than me. Let’s be honest. Out of those 32, if given the opportunity that I can show what I can do, it’s going to be what it’s going to be.”

As it turns out, Cam Newton may be getting that chance in the very place where it all began.