Which Tight Ends Did Raiders’ Brock Bowers Look Up to?
The Las Vegas Raiders offense is going to be better with all the changes they made this offseason. The Raiders are looking to bounce back in so many ways, but they have to be better on the offensive side of the ball. One player that the Raiders are going to feature a lot next season as part of their offense is tight end Brock Bowers.
The Raiders have one of the best tight ends, if not the best tight end in the National Football League, in Brock Bowers.
Bowers was drafted by the Silver and Black in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it was a steal for the Raiders. Bowers then went on to have a historic season in his first year in the league. Everyone was talking about Bowers all of last season and how great he was as a rookie.
Now, Bowers is considered by many as the best tight end in football, and Bowers can even get better in his second season. All the talk has also been about how Bowers does his business in the league. If you did not know his age, you would think he was a veteran in this league. The way he does his business is something you do not usually see from a player his age.
Bowers is looking to have a better second year than he did last season. He set a lot of records last season as a rookie tight end. But he knows that there is room to improve. He also wants to win a lot more games next season than he did in his rookie season. That is one big key for him.
But before Bowers, there had been a lot of tight ends who changed the tight end position for the better.
"I say in High School, watching George Kittle and Travis Kelce. They have been around for a while," said Bowers on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast. "I watched them throughout high school. It is pretty cool to just know them and be a part of this now. But like growing up, when I was little, I loved watching Rob Gronkowski. I remember watching him on TV. It was awesome."
Now, Bowers is looking to be that next big-time tight end in the league, and after just one season he is on pace to do that.
