Raiders' Brock Bowers Will Win Fantasy Leagues
After just one season, tight end Brock Bowers is the best tight end in the NFL and especially in the AFC West. Bowers was special to watch last season. And it was not easy for many to say that he was the best because of Bowers' AFC West division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce. Bowers and Kelce will go to battle once again next season, and it is going to be fun to watch.
Bowers took the National Football League by storm last season. When the Silver and Black drafted Bowers, they knew they got a steal. But what no one saw coming was the historic season Bowers had in 2024. Bowers broke a lot of records last season, and it was one of the best rookie seasons we have seen in NFL history.
Now, even in the fanasty football world, Bowers is reaching high levels at the tight end position.
Jeff Haverlack of The Athletic ranked Bowers in tier one of tight ends fantasy rankings.
"I have a different strategy than most analysts regarding tight ends — I fade the position with great zeal and energy, preferring to allow other managers to address the players long before I would," said Haverlack. "In short, outside of the top four to five top names, the rest simply don’t measure up when it comes to positional advantage or scoring disparity. Even in most tight end premium (TEP) formats, I’ve found the position isn’t a difference-maker."
"Historically, top-producing tight ends usually fall outside the NFL Draft’s first round. It’s much easier to find producers later in drafts or, as I’ve done many times, simply off the waiver wire when a player rises from anonymity. Every season, there’s at least a name or two who produce in the top 10 despite being on the fringe of the dynasty radar going into the season. That said, in recent years, Round 1 tight ends are starting to produce at a better rate."
TE Tier 1: "This is the smallest my first tier of tight ends has been in over a decade, due to a combination of age and injury. While there is a clear separation between my first and second tiers, the Tier-2 tight ends are not necessarily significantly lower in potential. In most years, my first and second tiers will possess upwards of eight players, with the first tier usually containing four to five names."
"What Brock Bowers did as a rookie in 2024 was incredible. I don’t expect a repeat performance, but he’s worthy of headlining this list."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the offense and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.