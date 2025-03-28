Why 2025 NFL Draft is a Rough Class For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have a multitude of needs. Running back, cornerback, safety, linebacker, and the interior offensive and defensive line could use a boost but it isn't a dire obligation.
The 2025 NFL Draft class has strong potential at the top of each position -- but the depth is lacking. And the floors of some of the biggest names leave a lot to be desired.
Long story short, the Raiders are in the unenviable position of holding the No. 6 pick and it will be tough finding boom prospects like last year's picks of Brock Bowers and Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron graded each position group in the draft by talent. When you factor in the Raiders needs, it looks like general manager John Spytek will have his work cut out for him. Outside of strong running back and interior defensive line groups, there are a lot of holes.
Interior Offensive Line: C
Cameron: "In a vacuum, without any tackle converts, this year’s interior class is lacking. However, should many of the names listed above shift inside, this group takes on an entirely different shape.
"FCS standout Grey Zabel is without a doubt converting inside following the extensive looks he received at guard and center during the pre-draft process, and he would profile as the lone first-round-caliber player, as PFF’s 29th-ranked prospect.
"Further down the board, just three names of note are among the top 100 prospects, with Tyler Booker slating as the only true guard to land in the top 50. Georgia’s Jared Wilson and Tate Ratledge land in the Day 2 range but also carry concerns."
Linebacker: D-
Cameron: "The growing consensus around the 2025 NFL Draft class continues to paint the linebacker position as perhaps the weakest group. Of the top prospects at the position, only a few players move the needle, with just Jihaad Campbell slotting into the top 25 prospects.
"There are very few noteworthy names falling further down the board. Georgia’s Jalon Walker has evaluators split, with some projecting him as a linebacker while others expect him to move to the edge early in his career to maximize his pass-rushing potential.
"As we look further down the board, only Demetrius Knight Jr., Carson Schwesinger and Chris Paul Jr. land in the top 100 prospects on PFF’s big board."
Cornerback: C
Cameron: "The cornerback talent in this year’s class is largely situated at the top of the order. Travis Hunter, a generational talent, leads the group with phenomenal metrics to match excellent mirroring ability and elite ball skills.
"Jahdae Barron and Will Johnson both feature at the top of the position, as well, ranking in the top 15 on PFF’s big board. Barron profiles as a versatile coverage player with excellent zone instincts. Johnson can slot into a defense on either side while shadowing WR1s with a good understanding of leverages.
"The next cornerback prospect on the board doesn’t feature until the 40s, where we see names like combine standout Maxwell Hairston, Trey Amos and Shavon Revel."
Safety: C-
Cameron: "While I initially slotted this group much lower, with only Malaki Starks possessing a first-round grade on PFF’s big board, some of the safety talent is underrated.
"Outside of the top 32, we see names like Xavier Watts, who could sneak into the first round, and NFL Combine standout Nick Emmanwori, a raw talent with pure athleticism but questionable technique. Both bring upside with question marks.
"Lathan Ransom and Andrew Mukuba are solid players, but the real reason this group received a grading bump is Kevin Winston Jr. PFF’s Max Chadwick has Winston as a first-round talent if healthy, as the Penn State safety profiles as perhaps the best tackler of the bunch."
