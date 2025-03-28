Superlatives For Raiders Safety Targets
The Las Vegas Raiders signed do-it-all safety Jeremy Chinn after the departure of Tre'von Moehrig, but that doesn't mean they are satisfied with the position.
The 2025 NFL Draft has a strong class of safeties, and the Silver and Black could potentially make an investment at some point throughout the event. Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick analyzed the position and found which prospects tote the best superlatives.
In doing so, the picture becomes clearer as to who the best safety is -- and who the Raiders could end up potentially taking.
Best Athlete: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Chadwick: "Emmanwori isn’t just the most athletic safety in this draft; he’s one of the most athletic safety prospects we’ve ever seen. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, he has nearly a linebacker’s build. That size doesn’t stop him from flying around the field, though.
"Emmanwori hit a top speed of 23 miles per hour last year, according to our player tracking data, the fourth-fastest of any safety in America. He backed that speed up with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, placing him in the 96th percentile of all safeties. Emmanwori is also incredibly explosive as his vertical jump (43 inches) and broad jump (11-feet-6-inches) were each in the 98th percentile."
Best Tackler: Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
Chadwick: "A partially torn ACL held Winston to playing just two games in his junior year, but his tape in 2023 was first-round caliber. A major reason for that was how incredibly efficient he was as a tackler. On 89 career attempts, Winston only missed two tackles. That 2.2% career missed tackle rate is in the 99th percentile of all safeties since 2022."
Best Cover Free Safety: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
Chadwick: "Watts has been able to create so many turnovers for the Fighting Irish because of how effective he was at roaming in centerfield for their defense. Notre Dame ran Cover-1 at the highest rate in college football (51.5%) because of how much it trusted Watts to make the right play. On six targets at free safety, he had double the amount of interceptions (four) as he allowed catches (two)."
Best Ball Skills: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
Chadwick: "Watts is the easy choice here as he’s the best ballhawk in the class. His seven interceptions in 2023 led all players in the nation which helped him win the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given to the best defensive player in college football. The following year, he tied for second among all FBS defenders with six picks. He has great hands and speed for the position and always seems to be in the right place at the right time."
Most Versatile: Malaki Starks, Georgia
Chadwick: "Starks has been the wire-to-wire top safety prospect in the 2025 draft ever since the first game of his true freshman season against Oregon, when he made a jaw-dropping interception off of Bo Nix. His smooth movement skills allow him to win as a deep free safety. Starks also has the athletic traits to cover players from the slot while being physical enough to play in the box. He can do anything for a defense as a true chess piece."
