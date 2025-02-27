Top CB Shavon Revel Jr. Talks Raiders Visit
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is underway at Lucas Oil Stadium as prospects are meeting with their future teams.
The Las Vegas Raiders are among the most interesting teams to follow in Indianapolis, as they have been in the headlines for several different reasons.
The Raiders are also evaluating the top talent in this class. They have plenty of holes to fill on both sides of the ball and can do so through the 2025 NFL Draft.
One intriguing player is East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. Despite a torn ACL eliminating most of his 2024 season, Revel is still one of the top cornerbacks in the class.
Revel told me he has met with the Raiders and had a great meeting with the staff.
“It’s exciting, man,” he said. “I don’t look at it as an interview. It’s like we’re having a conversation with them, trying to get to know you and trying to get to know them. So, just taking everything one by one.”
What did the Raiders want to know about Revel?
“My story,” he said. “How I develop and how I learn about everything else like plays, different details, prayers to God, this guy, just details about me.”
Revel spent three seasons at ECU, posting 70 tackles, five for loss, 15 passes defended, a sack, and three interceptions. He played just three games in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury.
Revel is a long, athletic cornerback who uses those traits to bother receivers and shut down the field. He returned an interception for a touchdown against Appalachian State before going down for the season.
He won’t work out in Indianapolis or his Pro Day, which will likely lower his stock as teams are worried about his health. However, before his injury, he was viewed as a first-round talent.
If Revel can recover well from the knee injury, he has a chance to be a quality starting cornerback in the league. The Raiders have a fine secondary but could always use more talent on the back end.
The Raiders have many decisions to make this offseason, including which players to add in the draft. Revel’s tape and characteristics could make a strong case for being a Raider.
