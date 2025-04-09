REPORT: Raiders Linked to Coveted Arkansas WR in NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders must upgrade at wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Considering the status of their current receiver room, it came as a surprise that the team did not add any pass-catchers in free agency. Their plan may have been to find long-term options in this draft class.
The Raiders have nine picks in this draft, giving them plenty of chances to find multiple pass-catchers who can make life easier for Geno Smith.
Las Vegas has Jakobi Meyers on the outside and Brock Bowers at tight end, but it would not be a bad idea to add another receiving threat or two.
It is unsurprising to see the Raiders linked to multiple receiver prospects in this class, including Missouri’s Luther Burden III and Iowa State’s Jaylin Noel. General Manager John Spytek knows the team must be better on the outside.
That is why they have been linked to Arkansas’ Andrew Armstrong, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.
The Raiders have had a virtual meeting with Armstrong, as have many other teams, including the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and Tennessee Titans, among others, per Melo.
An FCS transfer from Texas A&M-Commerce, Armstrong spent two seasons with the Razorbacks, totaling 134 receptions for 1,904 yards and six touchdowns. He led Arkansas in receiving by almost 600 yards.
At 6-foot-4 and 202 pounds, Armstrong has true X-receiver size. He plays as big as he’s measured, using his size to win his match-ups.
He could be the exact outside receiver the Raiders have needed. This would allow Meyers to slide into the WR2 role, where he would thrive as the sure-handed, short-field option.
Armstrong is an underrated receiver option in a class full of solid options. He is projected as a day three pick, but he has all the makings of a receiver who gets drafted late and makes an immediate impact.
While the Raiders’ passing game was not bad on paper last season, they must improve their wide receiver room. Teams will focus on Bowers and Meyers, which will force ancillary options to beat them.
Armstrong has all the physical gifts to be an outside receiver and an immediate contributor for a team that needs one.
