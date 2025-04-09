REPORT: Raiders Linked to Coveted Arkansas WR in NFL Draft

.@RazorbackFB WR Andrew Armstrong led the SEC in receptions (78), yards (1,140), yards per game (103.6).



6-3, 202

37.5" vert

10'4" broad

4.51 40



Latest virtuals #Falcons, #Raiders, #Titans. #Browns, #Bears, #Bills at Pro Day.