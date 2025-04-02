Raiders Linked to Star Missouri WR in NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are evaluating prospects as they prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders could use wide receiver help in this draft class, and they could be looking for long-term answers at that position. That could be why they did not add to that position during the height of free agency.
Las Vegas has been linked to many players in this draft class, including a few wide receivers. This class has a few receivers with star potential near the top of the draft, with plenty of depth in the later rounds.
One player the Raiders have been linked to is Missouri star Luther Burden III. NFL Draft analyst Tristen Kuhn reports that Burden had a private visit with the Silver and Black.
Considered one of the top receivers in the class, Burden’s draft stock is slightly polarizing for many reasons.
The former five-star high school prospect totaled 192 receptions for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons with the Tigers. He was also occasionally used in the run game, totaling 234 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Burden is 6 feet tall and weighs 206 pounds, giving him a unique height-weight-speed combination. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, the 14th-fastest time among all receivers (there were many fast receivers).
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compared Burden to New York Jets star Garrett Wilson. He has the ability to make explosive plays with the ball in his hands and has the speed to consistently separate from defenders.
Some scouts worry about Burden’s focus at times, as some of his routes looked a bit lazy on tape at Missouri. Part of that can be credited to poor quarterback play, but teams will likely want to see a little more effort in finishing routes from Burden at the next level.
Burden would fit nicely with the Raiders. He can run almost any route in the book and is always a danger to score with the ball in his hands.
The Raiders did not have many explosive plays last season, and the majority of the ones they did came from tight end Brock Bowers. Adding a playmaker like Burden next to him could cause Bowers to see more one-on-one opportunities.
Burden is projected anywhere from the middle of the first round to the beginning of the second. If he slips into the second round, the Raiders should jump at the opportunity to take him.
With the draft just a few weeks away, we will continue to learn more about the Raiders’ draft plans. Stay right here as we bring you the latest.
