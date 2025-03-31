Raiders Linked to Star Iowa State WR in Draft

WR - Jaylin Noel - @IowaStateFB



Pre-Draft Meetings:

📝Combine: @Raiders @Commanders @Seahawks @HoustonTexans



🛩️Top 30 Visits @Patriots @steelers @Buccaneers @Panthers



🗳️Voted Top WR in @seniorbowl Practice: met with @49ers ,Texans, Patriots and other teams



NFL Combine… pic.twitter.com/yJNYo6thPm