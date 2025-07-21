Former Raiders Quarterback Finds New Home
The Las Vegas Raiders will have the whole team together this week for the start of training camp. The rookies have already reported last week, but they will all be together in the same building this week. It is an important time for the team to create chemistry that will lead to success next season, especially early. The Raiders want to start fast and have consistency next year.
Well, just before the rest of the NFL reports for their training camp as well, one former Raiders player has found a new home for the 2025 NFL season. Former Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder has now signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. The move was made on Sunday. Ridder was a free agent once the Raiders decided not to bring him back this offseason, and now he has finally found a new team.
"Former Falcons starting QB Desmond Ridder is signing with the Bengals, per source. Some experienced competition behind Joe Burrow," said NFL Insider Tom Pelissero on X/Twitter.
Ridder signed with the Raiders last season during the season because of all the injuries the Raiders had at the quarterback position. The Raiders got him from the Arizona Cardinals. Ridder came in and did get to play last season for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders wanted to see if Ridder would have given the team a spark last season, but it was not there, and it was hard to do because Ridder was coming to the team in the middle of the season.
Ridder was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He played well during his time in Atlanta, but he was ultimately not the answer they were looking for long term. The Falcons traded him to the Arizona Cardinals before the start of the 2024 season.
During his short time with the Raiders, Ridder made one start last season against his former team, the Falcons, in Week 15 on Monday Night Football. He finished the season with 458 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Now, Ridder will give the Bengals a reliable back up they can count on if he is needed to go into a game or needs the start as well.
