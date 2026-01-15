Since being drafted by the team in 2019, Maxx Crosby has only been a part of one winning season as a player of the Las Vegas Raiders. He's one of the few remaining active players on their roster who was with them when they were the Oakland Raiders.

Raider Nation will always sing Crosby's praises. Due to his team's lack of success, he often isn't given the recognition he deserves for the level he plays at. He's one of the NFL's biggest competitors, and it's a shame to see him on a team that just won three games. What should the Raiders do about Crosby?

Crosby's Status

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders gave Crosby a historic contract extension last offseason, which has him on the team until 2029. There's a potential out of his contract in 2028 where the Raiders will incur no dead cap if they move off of him, but that's still two seasons away.

The Raiders will surely draft Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, and unless he's the second-coming of Tom Brady, I doubt the Raiders will find success under him immediately. Crosby will be turning 29 next season. Is it fair to think about the Raiders trading him away as soon as next season?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Pros and Cons

The cons are too glaring for me to ignore. They'll be eating the bulk of his contract, so whichever team trades for him would get an incredibly impactful player for dirt-cheap. As well, he's the only pressure they can get on defense. The Raiders' defensive line is already not the best; taking away their best player will only make it a million times worse.

However, I believe the pros might outweigh the cons. For starters, the Raiders waiting until next season gives them a chance to make teams give up an arm and a leg for Crosby. He's still one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. The Raiders could convince a desperate team to give up multiple first-rounders in exchange for Crosby.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The only way I can see the Raiders giving up their franchise legend this soon is if their 2026 isn't any better than their 2025. Crosby won't be the same level of player when the Raiders roster is finally ready to compete.

They should capitalize on his stock still being high in the NFL and send him to a team where he has a chance to compete in his prime. It's always a bummer to see a franchise legend go away, but it's beneficial for both sides if they go their separate ways for the right price, of course.

