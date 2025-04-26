Raiders Acknowledge Need for WRs with Bech Selection
The Las Vegas Raiders have added TCU wide receiver Jack Bech to the roster, selecting him with the No. 58 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Bech shined at the Senior Bowl, catching the game-winning touchdown in the game. Bech’s brother, Tiger, was tragically killed in the New Orleans terror attack on New Year’s Day.
The Raiders are getting an impressive receiver and an excellent human being who will carry his brother’s legacy into the NFL.
Pete Carroll has added offensive talent in the first few rounds of the draft, and Bech is the next pass-catcher in that lineage. The Raiders needed wide receiver help, and they got one of the most underrated receivers in the class.
Bech was an LSU transfer, thriving with the Horned Frogs after spending two seasons with the Tigers. He finished his collegiate career with 133 receptions for 1,869 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Bech fits the profile of a productive NFL wide receiver. He stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 214 pounds, and will be an impressive separator at the next level.
When watching his tape, Bech stands out as an outside receiver. The Raiders did not have a true perimeter receiver last season, and Bech should be a player who provides an immediate spark on the outside.
The Raiders recognize that the league is pass-heavy and that the current state of their wide receivers on the roster falls short of what is required for a competitive AFC roster. Bech should help them be a much better pass-catching group in 2025.
Las Vegas has a few solid weapons, including star tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Bech joins the Raiders’ roster and should quickly become the team’s No. 2 receiver.
The Raiders traded for Geno Smith, who is expected to elevate their offensive floor. General Manager John Spytek knew he needed to add pass-catching talent around his new QB, and Bech fits that bill comfortably.
Raiders fans should be excited about the addition of Bech, who should elevate the team’s offensive floor. He will make plays in the short field and is capable of making explosive ones, too.
Wide receiver was a major need for the Silver and Black, and Bech should be an immediate solution.
