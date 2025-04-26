Raiders' Newest Addition Jack Bech May be Brock Bowers Lite
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the second day of the draft looking to follow up a successful first round of the draft. Las Vegas selected Ashton Jeanty in the first round, and swapped second round picks with the Miami Dolphins in a trade that secured additional picks later in the draft.
The Raiders traded down from the 37th overall pick in the draft to the 48th overall pick. They also traded the 143rd overall pick to Miami, receiving the 98th and 135th picks in the draft in exchange.
After swapping the 37th pick for the 48th pick, the Raiders traded the 48th pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for the 58th and 99th overall picks in the draft. After gathering five picks in the top 100, the Raiders selected wide receiver Jack Bech with the 58th overall pick.
The Raiders entered the draft needing to add to their skill positions on offense, even after selecting running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round. Las Vegas desperately needed additional pass catchers, as their wide receivers required an infusion of talent.
Bech is a talented receiver who won the Senior Bowl MVP a few months ago. Bech can stretch opposing defenses for the Raiders, as Las Vegas now has too many options for defenses to cover all of them comfortably.
On film, Bech will remind some of the Raiders' first-round pick from last season, Brock Bowers. Bech is not Bowers, and the chances of him having a rookie season anywhere close to Bowers' historical rookie season are slim to none. However, Bech's game film speaks for itself.
Bech is listed at 6'2, 215 pounds, Bowers is listed at 6'4 230 pounds. While Bech is smaller and slower than Bowers, the two look similar on the field. Bech and Bowers have the potential to give opposing defense nightmares. This is especially true after the addition of Ashton Jeanty.
Bech looks like a hybrid between a wide receiver and tight end, whereas Bowers is more of a traditional tight end. Their two styles should work well together. The Raiders' front office has given Chip Kelly significantly more to work with than the Raiders had last season.
After trading for Geno Smith, the Raiders needed to add to their skill positions and did so with the additions of Jeanty and Bech. The talented receiver from Texas Christian University was the Senior Bowl MVP and will be a solid addition to the Raiders.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.