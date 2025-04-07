Why Raiders Should Consider Star TCU WR in NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders had a solid passing attack in 2024, but it could be even better this upcoming season.
The Raiders’ passing offense posted good numbers, but there are few reliable pass-catchers beyond tight end Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders could add to this group in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This wide receiver class is unique. There are plenty of talented players, but only one, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, is a true X-receiver.
Las Vegas could use a big-bodied target like McMillan, but they may be comfortable passing on a receiver with the No. 6 overall pick. If that is the case, they could find a productive receiver in the second or third round.
One name that could fit for the Silver and Black is TCU’s Jack Bech. One of the most underrated receivers in the class, Bech has all the makings of a productive NFL player.
After a couple of seasons at LSU, Bech transferred to the Horned Frogs and caught 74 passes for 1,180 yards and nine touchdowns. Much of that production came last season.
Bech earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2024 and was the Senior Bowl MVP months ago. He showcased his talents against the best defenders in the class and came out on top.
There are plenty of things to like about Bech’s game on tape. He has solid size at 6-foot-2 and 214 pounds and is an impressive route runner.
Bech knows how to attack zones and get open against man coverage. He can thrive at all three levels of the field, giving him a refined route tree.
One area Bech must improve is his blocking. He will occasionally not block through the whistle, allowing his defender to make a play on the ball carrier.
The Raiders could use a receiver like Bech, as they need more guys who will create easy completions for Geno Smith. He could take the attention away from Bowers and Meyers, creating match-up opportunities across the field.
Raider Nation would be thrilled if General Manager John Spytek addresses the offense early in the draft and finds foundational pieces, as the offense was hard to watch at times last season.
Bech could be one of those pieces.
Don't forget to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.