Raiders' Jeanty Receives Elite Madden Rating
The Las Vegas Raiders took running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft this past April. Jeanty will be the new starting running back for the Silver and Black next season, and the Raiders are looking to have a good rushing attack with him.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek knew that they had to address the running back position this offseason, and they did it by taking Jeanty. Jeanty was the right pick for the team and was the best running back in college last season. Now the offense will look to take the next step of being one of the best in the National Football League, and Jeanty will look to be a big part of it.
All eyes have been on Jeanty in Raiders training camp to see how the rookie running back is doing. So far, so good for the Raiders and Jeanty in camp. He is learning the new offense and learning how to make his game work at the NFL level. It is going to be great to see what Jeanty can do to help the Raiders this season. But for now, he is looking to keep getting better and learn.
Jeanty also received news about his Madden 26 rating. And for Jeanty, it was a good one for being his rookie season. Jeanty got a rating of 81 overall. Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston gave Jeanty the news about his overall rating.
A lot of Raider Nation is going to enjoy playing with Jeanty on the Madden 26 video game. They are going to test him out and see what he can do. It can also be a preview of what Jeanty can potentially look like on the field for the Silver and Black this season. Madden is set to be released in a couple of weeks.
Now the Raiders are going to be looking to finish training camp strong before they get set for their Week 1 game. It is quickly approaching, and the Raiders have a lot of pieces to figure out. But they will be ready and looking to start the season with a good record. The Raiders are going to look different this year and are in a position to be successful.
