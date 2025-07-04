Former Rival Has Strong Take on Raiders Drafting Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders took running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft this past April. Jeanty will be the new starting running back for the Silver and Black next season, and the Raiders are looking to have a good rushing attack with him.
The new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek liked the first pick they made as members of the Raiders organization.
Carroll and Spytek knew that they had to address the running back position this offseason, and they did it by taking Jeanty. Jeanty was the right pick for the team and was the best running back in college last season. Now the offense will look to take the next step of being one of the best in the National Football League, and Jeanty will look to be a big part of it.
Jeanty next season will be a huge part of the Raiders' offseason. He is ready to carry the load for the Raiders, and it is going to be interesting to see how big the Raiders on running the ball next season.
But one former player of the Raiders AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, Geoff Schwartz did not like the Raiders picking running back Ashton Jeanty instead of addressing other needs on their team.
"The question I have is offensive line," said Schwartz on "The GM Shuffle Podcast." "This is why I wanted them to address the offensive line instead of drafting Ashton Jeanty, because they could have drafted a running back in the second round."
"You drafted Jeanty, who I think is great, but I am not sure the offensive line matches what you are hoping to get out of the run game. Which you are hoping to get out of Geno. That is my concern. Is the offensive line and really wide receiver. Like you have Bowers. It is a lot of drafted guys, a lot of veteran guys. So I like Pete Carroll and the energy he brings, but I do not think they can compete with the rest of the division."
The Raiders had one of the best, if not the best, offseasons out of all the teams in the NFL. After another disappointing season, the Silver and Black knew that something had to be done this offseason to get the team going in the right direction in 2025. The Raiders also saw all the teams in the AFC West make the playoffs last season. That sparks a change as well.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the offseason and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.