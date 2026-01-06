Identifying the Raiders’ Most Impactful Rookie

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season has officially concluded. This has been a nightmare season for Las Vegas, but one that taught them a valuable lesson. Rome wasn't built in a day, and in a season where the AFC was wide open, they couldn't even muster up a fighting attempt at the postseason.

They now hold the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft . It's crucial they make the right decision with that pick, as it will determine how successful they are to finish off the 2020's. What can they learn from their 2025 draft class to make sure they make the right decision?

Most Impactful Rookie

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, Ashton Jeanty and general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Ben Cooper writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down each team's most impactful rookie this season. For the Raiders, Ashton Jeanty may not have had the rookie season they were hoping for, but there's no denying the impact he had on their offense.

"No rookie would have been able to singlehandedly salvage the Raiders’ woeful 2025 season, although the weight of the world was placed on Jeanty’s shoulders to do so at the beginning of the campaign. Jeanty endured an overwhelmingly disappointing year, and yet, he was still the most impactful Las Vegas rookie", said Cooper.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jeanty finished his rookie campaign with less than 1,000 yards rushing, but had more than that number in total yards of offense. He had ten total touchdowns, and despite playing behind one of the worst offensive lines, he still managed to put himself in rare air.

"Only James Cook, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jonathan Taylor and Bijan Robinson forced more missed tackles, putting the No. 6 overall pick in excellent company. He fought through poor offensive line play, generating just 0.6 yards before contact — the third-worst average among running backs with at least 100 carries".

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Jeanty may not have actualized the Offensive Rookie of the Year potential he had at the beginning of his career, but anyone who watched a Raiders game knew that he was special. His jump cuts, speed, and vision are all things that he showed flashes of eliteness in. Those are things that can't be coached, but what can be coached is the scheme in which the players are responsible for blocking for him.

Pete Carroll is gone, and his son was the offensive line coach. He was in charge of puzzling decisions that actively made their offensive line worse, like refusing to play their rookie guards. Jeanty's offensive line will improve, and he will be one of the best running backs in the NFL next season, mark my words.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Jeanty WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.