Recent Raiders Offseason Report Card
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the most, if not the most important offseasons in their franchise's history. The offseason for the Silver and Black was make or break for them, or that was what it felt like. The Raiders were coming off a disappointing season in 2024, and this offseason, it was important for the team to address a lot of areas that did not perform well last season.
That is what the Silver and Black did. Raiders owner Mark Davis wanted change once again, but this time he was not going to make the decision all by himself. He had Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in his corner to help him make important decisions all offseason long. After he talked to Brady, it was clear what the Raiders wanted to do this offseason to improve their team heading into 2025.
The Raiders started their offseason moves by hiring their new head coach Pete Carroll. He gives the Raiders exactly what they've been looking for. A coach who has a lot of experience in the National Football League and knows what it takes to win at the highest level. The team then went on to hire new general manager John Spytek. Spytek is one of the best up-and-coming general managers.
After the personnel hirings, the team moved its focus to the most important position on the football field. Carroll and Spytek went out and traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith to lead the team next season. Smith and Carroll have a special connection that dates back to their Seattle days, and now they want to make noise for the Raiders.
Those were just the few moves that the Raiders made this offseason to get the team in order and be competitive new season.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports gave the Raiders offseason a B grade.
"Geno Smith probably ranks in the middle of the pack of NFL starting quarterbacks. That's a big upgrade for the Raiders, who were at or near the bottom before trading a third-round draft pick to the Seahawks for Smith. That's a valuable pick to move for a quarterback who might have only a couple years left as a viable starter, and the two-year, $75 million reworked contract wasn't cheap either, but it's hard to put a price on not having to watch terrible quarterback play anymore.
The rest of free agency wasn't great, losing defensive starters safety Tre’von Moehrig, cornerbackNate Hobbs and linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo. They brought in safety Jeremy Chinn, cornerback Eric Stokesand linebacker Elandon Roberts, but overall, a defense that was average at best was downgraded.
The draft class was fun, with exciting running back Ashton Jeanty and receiver Jack Bech as the top two picks. The Raiders lost some talent but added a professional at quarterback, which carries the grade."
