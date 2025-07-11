Redrafting the 2024 NFL Draft for the Raiders
A generational tight end fell into the lap of the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason when Brock Bowers unexpectedly fell to the 13th pick in the NFL Draft. Although the Raiders needed to address several other positions on their roster, they wisely selected Bowers.
It was a decision that will benefit the Raiders for years to come. The addition of Bowers will play a significant role in the turnaround the Raiders hope to experience over the next few seasons.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated recently did a redraft of the 2024 NFL Draft. He believes things would have turned out different for the Raiders with all the teams ahead of them having the benefit of hindsight. Flick believes the Raiders would have addressed their quarterback issues last offseason.
Ironically enough, in Flick's redraft, the Raiders could not take Bowers with the 13th pick, as Flick projected the Denver Broncos to select Bowers with the 12th pick. Not only losing out on Bowers but having to compete against him twice a year would be a challenge for the Raiders.
"Nix was the sixth and final quarterback taken in the first round of the 2024 draft, but he exceeded expectations and, ultimately, surpassed his original draft slot. Consequently, he’s off the board early in a re-draft, but Bowers is a terrific consolation prize," Flick said.
"He caught 112 passes, the most by any rookie in NFL history, and finished with 1,194 receiving yards, the most by a rookie tight end. Denver signed Evan Engram in free agency, a move it could’ve done without if Bowers had already been on the roster.
Flick projected the Raiders to then select Nix, essentially swapping picks with their division rival last offseason. Nix in Silver and Black and Bowers in a Broncos uniform is hard to fathom for many reasons.
"With Bowers off the board to an AFC West rival one spot prior, the Raiders opt for another quality young pass catcher. Heralded as an elite prospect out of Ohio State, Harrison had an inconsistent but collectively solid debut season. He finished fifth among rookie receivers with 62 catches and 885 receiving yards, while his eight touchdown grabs were tied for the second most," Flick said.
