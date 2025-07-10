Raiders' Addition of Smith Boosts More than Just Their Offense
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has emphasized competition. The Raiders have undoubtedly made moves this offseason that prove they are serious about becoming a more competitive team this upcoming season.
The Raiders have improved many of their most significant issues, primarily at quarterback and running back. The Raiders' additions of Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty should help address arguably their two most pressing issues from the past few seasons.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently ranked every division in the National Football League based on the quality of teams.
Edholm ranked the AFC West as the third-best division in the NFL.
It is unlikely that the division would be ranked this highly if the Raiders had not upgraded at quarterback. Las Vegas is the only team in the division with a new quarterback. The addition of Smith elevated not just the Raiders, but the division as a whole.
"If you have the AFC West ahead of the AFC North, I won't report you to the authorities for it. The [Kansas City] Chiefs just made their third straight Super Bowl, the [Los Angeles] Chargers and [Denver] Broncos made the playoffs, and the Raiders are a fascinating team that underwent big changes this offseason. There's plenty of firepower here," Edholm said.
"The Raiders have generated a little buzz this offseason and figure to be far more competitive this fall. Pete Carroll can light a fire under this group, with Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty leading a remade offense, but the defense must show major improvement."
After Organized Team Activities, Smith noted a few things he has observed about Jeanty since the two have had the opportunity to work together this season. Smith believes that Jeanty has made progress this offseason and has shown he is ready for the league.
"Really smart, really smart. I think he's right where he needs to be. Obviously, as a rookie, you can always get better and can learn things. We all can. I'm still getting better myself, so there's never going to be a into that. But as far as where he is now," Smith said.
"I mean, he's right in there with us with the ones. He's not making any mistakes. He's out there doing a great job in protection. He's smart, he understands what we're trying to get accomplished, and he does a great job."
