Jeanty, Raiders Will Prove Doubters Wrong This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted what they believe is one of the top running backs in the National Football League. However, not everyone agrees.
Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew recently ranked the top 32 running backs entering the upcoming season. He ranked Jeanty as the 17th-best running back in the league, several spots behind Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton.
"I can't wait to watch Jeanty take his first NFL snap. The No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft is tough to tackle and should fit perfectly in an attack that wants to bully opponents under Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly," Jones-Drew said.
"Carroll said last month that the offense won't rely on just one back in the ground game, but it's hard to envision the Raiders consistently looking to Raheem Mostert, Zamir White, or Sincere McCormick when they have a talent like Jeanty on the roster."
Jeanty is expected to pair with veteran Raiders quarterback Geno Smith to help turn around what has been a porous offense over the past few seasons. Las Vegas finished last season with the fewest rushing yards of any team in the NFL and the season before that with the third fewest.
Following Organized Team Activities, Smith praised the rookie running back after their brief time together. Smith noted that Jeanty looks as advertised. However, time will tell if that is the case once the Raiders can fully practice.
"I think Ashton [Jeanty], just from getting to know him, man, he’s so wise beyond his years. Just super humble, for all the accolades he's gotten, to be one of the highest drafted running backs in a while, super humble, super hard working, asking the right questions. He wants to learn from the vets," Smith said.
"He's special with that ball in his hands, we know that, and we have got to keep getting it to him so he can go out there and be great. But we will see when the pads come on, exactly what it's about, because that's truly what makes him different, his ability to break tackles and bounce off of contact and continue to run. But just in the short time he's been here, he's picked up the offense well, and he's doing a great job. So, he's got to keep it up."
