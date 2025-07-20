Will CB Uncertainty Hurt Raiders in 2025?
The Las Vegas Raiders did not attack the cornerback market hard this offseason and did not draft one until the third round.
Las Vegas needed help in the secondary, and it feels like it did not do enough to address that need. General Manager John Spytek has done a nice job this offseason, but this strategy feels a bit confusing.
The Raiders are banking on development from their young players and expecting Eric Stokes to have an impact as a veteran free-agent addition. There were star cornerbacks on the market, and still players available who can help, but the Raiders are going with their current group.
Will this end up hurting the Raiders? Let’s break down the cornerback room and see if it can hold up against a competitive schedule.
Las Vegas’ top cornerbacks will be Stokes, Jakorian Bennett, third-round rookie Darien Porter, Decamerion Richardson, Darnay Holmes, and Sam Webb. For the average NFL fan, these names do not inspire much confidence.
None of these players are bad cornerbacks by any stretch, but the ceiling is not high. Four of those names are in their third year or younger, while Holmes is the most experienced with six years under his belt.
It is tough to rely on young players to be starters, even if they project to be stars. The Raiders are asking a lot of their corners.
How much will Bennett and Richardson develop? Will Porter be ready immediately?
Will Stokes stay healthy and be a plus player? These are all questions the Raiders must answer, and fans may not like some of the answers.
The good thing going for the Raiders’ corners is how good the pass rush is expected to be. Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce are both healthy, while Adam Butler is looking to build on his career season.
The defensive line speeding up the quarterback allows corners to make plays on the ball easier, so the Raiders’ corners will be bailed out by that.
If the Raiders do decide to sign a cornerback, veterans like Kendall Fuller and Rasul Douglas are still available. It would not be surprising to see them sign a cornerback closer to the season.
Las Vegas is taking risks with its cornerback room, one that does not appear ready to slow down the passing attacks it will see this season. Patrick Graham has schemed things well before, so he will have to work some magic.
