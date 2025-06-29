This Raiders Defender Will be Critical This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders will need their defense to play to its full capabilities this upcoming season, which means getting solid performances from players who may not yet be household names. One of those players is rookie cornerback Darien Porter.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network believes Porter is the Raiders' rookie in the best position to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
"With the five picks the Las Vegas Raiders had in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, four of those players were offensive prospects. The lone exception was Darien Porter, a toolsy cornerback who had three interceptions for Iowa State last year," Infante said.
"Porter was a sixth-year senior who didn’t convert to cornerback until 2022, but he brings an elite combination of size, athleticism, and ball skills. In a similar light to Riq Woolen in his rookie year, Porter could put up big interception numbers if given the opportunity."
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted a few of Porter's traits that will help him succeed in the league. Porter has a unique blend of size and athleticism.
"Obviously, the length that's a positive right there, the speed, that's all stuff that's documented. The thing that I see the most like that sticks out to me is that the combination of his effort and his ability to correct mistakes," Graham said.
"So, when you have a rookie player coming in, first time in the NFL, if you can see the effort, him getting on the same page with how we play, our play style, that's a positive there. And then, if he can eliminate the repeat mistakes, you're on the way to becoming a dependable football player."
Porter is expected to be a solid addition to a Raiders' defensive backfield that has many questions surrounding it. Following rookie minicamp, Porter noted what has been his biggest transition after making the jump from college to the professional level.
“I think just getting comfortable with the technique. Like I said, I never really played the position, so I was kind of learning it as I was going but really emphasizing the techniques at cornerback. I took a lot of strides and I think I'm in a really good spot now, but continuing to learn more too," Porter said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about everything Crosby!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.