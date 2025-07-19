Malcolm Koonce is an X-Factor for the Raiders in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense next season looks to take the next step in being a top defense in the National Football League. They are looking to be the best unit on the team once again. The Raiders' defense can be the difference between how much success the Silver and Black have in 2025. They are ready to get after whatever offense they face next season.
One player that is going to be back for the Raiders next season is defensive end Malcolm Koonce. Koonce is missing the entire 2024 season after suffering a season-ending injury in training camp last year. But now Koonce is back with the Raiders and is looking to get back to his form, and is ready to go to work with this Raiders defense. He will be the starter alongside defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Koonce, coming back to the Raiders defense, is a major boost for this team. Koonce was coming off a good season in 2023, and all offseason long last year, there was a lot of talk about him looking like a new player who was going to be good. Now he will get the chance to show that was true. Koonce is going to be causing a lot of problems for other offenses next season.
This Raiders defense is looking for an X-Factor, and Koonce is going to be that next season. They have Crosby on one side, and now they will have Koonce on the other. If those two can get after the quarterback consistently next season, it is going to be fun to watch the Raiders' defense. It is going to cause a lot of panic for opposing offensive coordinators as well.
Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham deserves a lot of credit for the Raiders' defense and for getting Koonce where he is today. Graham never gave up on Koonce, which has made him a better player. That pairing next season is going to be great for the Raiders. Another year under Graham is going to do good for Koonce. The defense still has to go and show they are the real deal.
The Raiders are set to have everyone at training camp next week. An exciting time for all members of the Raiders.
