Analyzing the Raiders' Pending Defensive Free Agents

The Las Vegas Raiders roster needs a significant overhaul, which will require decisions to retain some players and move on from others. The Raiders have begun rebuilding their coaching staff and will soon do the same to their roster. Las Vegas finished 3-14 but has pieces they can build around.

Free Agents the Raiders Should Try to Keep

CB Eric Stokes

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws while under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

In terms of need, Stokes is a lock. The veteran cornerback proved to be the team's best and most dependable cornerback. He eliminated any lingering concerns about his ability to stay healthy and proved his value to the Raiders , or potentially another team.

Assuming the cost is correct, Las Vegas should keep Stokes. However, he is an unrestricted free agent. Another team could outbid the Raiders for Stokes' services. Overpaying for a pending free agent this offseason would raise questions about the decisions the Raiders made last offseason.

Toss Up

DE Malcolm Koonce, CB Darnay Holmes, LB Jamal Adams, LB Devin White, LB Elandon Roberts

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

White and Roberts both proved serviceable, but a new Raiders coaching staff could choose to go in a different direction, including younger linebackers who can cover better in today's pass-happy league. White and Roberts did enough to warrant the Raiders bringing them back or a chance elsewhere.

Las Vegas needs all the cornerbacks it can get. Keeping Holmes would make sense, but they have enough picks and cap space to replace a serviceable cornerback like Holmes, if not upgrade altogether. Malcolm Koonce may be ready for a change, but Las Vegas may make him the best offer.

Probably Gone

Safety Lonnie Johnson, LB Jon Rhattigan. Safety Terrell Edmunds.

Johnson, Rhattigan, and Edmunds are all replaceable. It should be all but expected for the Raiders to move on from these players. Last week, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained his mindset as Las Vegas enters one of the most critical offseasons in recent memory.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) carries the ball as Las Vegas Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“It's about team before self. It's about discipline. It's about accountability. It's about work ethic. Winning is fun, but it comes at a price, and it is required every day, otherwise this league is far too competitive. I've felt it,” Spytek said.

“You can feel like you're close, but if you're off by a couple different things, you can end up at three and 14, and we've got to put a process and a system in place that demands the best of our players, of our coaches, of our entire football operations, and really the entire building every day.

