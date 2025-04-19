Late-Round CB Prospect Raiders Should Consider
With Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs departing in free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders need depth at the cornerback position.
While it remains likely they attack the position early on in the draft, with high-end targets like Will Johnson, Jahdae Barron, or Maxwell Hairston, the Raiders can also find talent later on.
One prospect they should take a look at is Oklahoma State's Korie Black, an experienced, physical cornerback whom 33rd Team's James Foster lists as a player that deserves Day 3 consideration.
"Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black is big, fast, productive, and experienced. That’s an archetype of player that doesn’t stay on the board for very long," wrote Foster. "At 6002/192, with a 79th percentile wingspan, Black ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash and posted a 39-inch vertical jump. Darien Porter was the only other ≥ 6’0” cornerback in this class to run a 4.35 or faster.
"Black has three years of starting experience and over 2,300 career snaps, but he’ll only be 22 years old when he gets drafted. In 2024, he led the Big 12 with twelve total pass breakups and interceptions, and his role was as demanding as any corner in this class.
"Many college defensive backs benefit from zone-heavy schemes that limit their exposure and inflate their production, but Black played 48.3% of his snaps in man coverage last year. Jordan Clark (Notre Dame) and Travis Hunter (Colorado) were the only corners in the 2025 class with a higher man coverage rate. Most of his 'zone' reps were still single coverage with no help – he was covering the opposing team’s best receiver essentially every play. Korie Black was almost playing a different sport than players like Jahdae Barron (17.9% man coverage rate), Will Johnson (13.7%), and Quincey Riley (18.4%), who will likely get drafted a day or two ahead of him.
"Black is a battle-tested corner who’s comfortable on an island and ready to contribute as a rookie, but he’s also a young player with tremendous athletic upside. Considering that he wasn’t invited to the combine, it’s unlikely that the NFL views him as a day two player, but I think he’ll get selected early in the fourth round. In a thin cornerback class, teams will have a hard time passing on his combination of potential and pro-readiness."
