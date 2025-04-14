Raiders Fill Dire Need in Latest Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders' most urgent need is the cornerback position.
Losing Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones, two starters in 2024, leaves only Jakorian Bennett to hold things down. The 2025 NFL Draft will be the place to stock up, and Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher projects the Raiders to address the need by taking Texas Longhorns star Jahdae Barron.
While the thought of drafting running back Ashton Jeanty has to be tempting for new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, this is a deep running back class in which a starter can be acquired later in the draft," wrote Plocher. "Here, Carroll goes for his first positional love: a talented defensive back. The versatile Barron started at outside cornerback, slot cornerback and safety in college. His 91.1 PFF coverage grade in 2024 ranked first in the draft class among all defensive backs."
Per a scouting report from PFF, "The word 'versatile' gets thrown around too much with defensive back prospects, but Barron is exactly that. As a natural zone defender with excellent instincts and anticipation, he is a starting-caliber pro at safety, wide cornerback or nickel defender -- sometimes as all three in the same game -- for Cover 3- or quarters-heavy schemes."
Barron is considered by many to be the second-best cornerback prospect in the upcoming draft, behind Colorado's two-way superstar Travis Hunter. Michigan's Will Johnson was considered to be CB2, but injuries and a poor combine performance (and question-marks regarding his athleticism), have allowed Barron to climb.
"[Barron] is well built and athletic, and he tackles and defends the run well enough to start as a safety, as a nickel or out wide," reads an in-depth report from PFF. "He brings excellent instincts, anticipation and spatial awareness in zone to make plays on the ball or warrant no-throws. He was often running in-breaking routes for receivers before they broke on their route.
"Despite his track background, Barron doesn’t have the best long speed, which is why he shines brightest in zone assignments off the line. He plays with the right amount of competitive toughness. Texas put a ton on his plate, and he always rose to the occasion."
