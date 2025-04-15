Raiders Tied to Elite SEC Cornerback
The Las Vegas Raiders need a cornerback after losing Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones, two starters from 2024.
Some 2025 NFL Draft projections mock the Raiders to take a high-end cornerback with the No. 6 pick, Michigan's Will Johnson and Texas' Jahdae Barron come to mind. A majority of mocks project the Raiders to look secondary after the first round, however, and a recent mock from 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs has slated Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston as the target.
His draft profile on Pro Football Focus reads, "Hairston is a feisty competitor who likes to get his hands on receivers in bump-and-run coverage from off-coverage techniques. As a zone-heavy cornerback, he has the chance to develop into a CB2 type of player in the NFL."
"Hairston became a full-time starting cornerback in 2023 at Kentucky and missed a good chunk of 2024 with a shoulder injury," PFF's scouting report says. "'Mad Max,' as he is nicknamed, has a quick play style that makes for a fun watch. He is a constant pre- and post-snap communicator and also gets verbal with wide receivers throughout the game. His height and length appear to be average for the position, but his 180-pound weight profile ranks in the single-digit percentiles (8th).
"Hairston’s hands are active in press, at the catch point and through the route. His interception total in 2023 stemmed more from bad throws, but his forced incompletion rate was above 10% over the past two seasons. He brings a feisty play style that, of course, can lead to penalties. He is one of the more explosive cornerbacks in the draft with some of the best top speed in the class."
NFL Next Gen Stats has graded Hairston a 6.37, which projects him as an eventual plus-starter. His 4.28 40-time at the NFL Combine was eye-popping, and in a league full of deep threat wide receivers, Hairston will be a hot commodity.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Slender outside cornerback with long arms and impressive ball production. Hairston is capable of playing all forms of zone and man coverage. He anticipates well with his eyes forward and has the burst to take the ball away, posting six interceptions (three returned for TDs) over his last 20 games. He stays connected in man coverage with good agility and fluidity but needs to do a better job of locating the football downfield. He will struggle to contest big wideouts and his run support will turn off some teams. Hairston has the athleticism and on-ball talent to become a starter, but he needs to prove he can hold up to the rigors and physicality of the NFL game."
