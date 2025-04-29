NFL Analyst Applauds Raiders Draft Decision
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders getting Porter, thought of as one of the best cornerbacks in the class, in the third round was tremendous value. Some draft analysts graded him as a potential late first-round pick, while many had him as a second-rounder.
Many in the NFL media have been high on what General Manager John Spytek did in his first draft leading the Silver and Black, and that includes ESPN’s Mina Kimes.
Kimes spoke about the Raiders making a great move landing Porter on a recent segment on NFL Live.
“Porter reminds me a little bit of Tariq Woolen,” Kimes said. “Incredibly tall, long arms, great recovery speed; I think he ran a 4.3 40. Good zone eyes and ball skills. Now, he goes to the coach, Pete Carroll, who coached Tariq Woolen. One of the best defensive back coaches in the history of the sport, and it’s a position that the Raiders needed, cornerback. Couldn’t love this fit more, for both team and the player.”
In six seasons with the Cyclones, Porter totaled 51 tackles, two for loss, six passes defended, and three interceptions. His lack of high-end production and many years in college may have dropped his draft stock to the third round.
However, Porter shows excellent talent on tape. He possesses great footwork and quick upper-body movement to mirror receivers on their routes, and his length and physicality enable him to effectively bother receivers.
Some may think Porter does not flip his hips well, leading to receivers beating him downfield, but even if that happens, Porter’s recovery speed allows him to catch up and make a play on the football.
With how thin the Raiders’ cornerback room is, Porter has a chance to step in and be an immediate contributor on day one. The Raiders have several young and talented cornerbacks, but none are exceptionally proven, so Porter could take a job as a rookie.
The Raiders put together an impressive draft class on paper, which is expected from Spytek.
Now, it is up to those rookies to put it all together on the field and turn the organization in the right direction.
