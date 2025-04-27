The Type of Player Darien Porter Will Be
The Las Vegas Raiders were focused primarily on offense with their first two draft selections in Ashton Jeanty and Jack Bech, which was expected as they spent plenty of money in free agency to address the defensive side of the ball.
With that being said, the Raiders still have plenty of positions of need on the defensive side of the ball. On paper, their defense should be one of the best in the league with Maxx Crosby on the defensive line, but last year, they just weren't.
They had stretches and games where they lived up to their potential, and the offense couldn't deliver, which resulted in them losing games. However, there were times last season when their defense was flat out bad, and while they were injured, it doesn't excuse how they were playing at times.
Now that Pete Carroll is the head coach, there should be an increase in intensity across the board, but especially defensively. That's why, with their first pick in the third round, the Raiders decided to draft Darien Porter from Iowa State University.
Porter played his entire collegiate career with the Iowa State Cyclones and will not squander his opportunity to make an impact in the NFL. In a press conference after day two of the NFL draft, Porter was asked about his character and what he brings to the Raiders organization.
"Obviously, I'm a great athlete and a physical specimen. But, I'm also a guy who works as hard as he can and has had to work for everything. I played receiver in college and switched to corner. It was never easy, but I worked for everything. I worked my tail off to get here, so on top of everything, they're getting a hard worker and someone who will do whatever it takes to succeed".
In 2024, Porter had 18 total tackles and defended against two passes; he also had three interceptions, which he returned for five yards. He's projected to be the backup left cornerback behind Eric Stokes, but that can easily change throughout the course of a season. Carroll will prioritize players with grit and intensity, and Porter fits that mold.
