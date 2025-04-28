REPORT: Raiders Given High Grade for Draft Class
The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2025 NFL Draft class is complete.
The Raiders made many fans happy by taking Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick. They also addressed their need for wide receivers by adding TCU’s Jack Bech and Tennessee’s Dont’e Thornton Jr.
Montana State’s Tommy Mellott could fit into that category, too, depending on where the Raiders decide to use him. He played quarterback in college but could also transition to wide receiver at the next level.
The NFL media thought highly of General Manager John Spytek’s first draft leading the Silver and Black.
Pro Football Focus released grades for every team’s draft classes, and the Raiders earned an A.
Naturally, PFF was high on the Raiders’ selection of Jeanty.
“The Raiders needed a difference-maker at running back after finishing with just a 57.9 PFF rushing grade last season, the worst mark in the NFL. Jeanty certainly qualifies. His 152 missed tackles forced were nearly 50 more than any other FBS running back last season, and he was the only back in college football with 10 or more touchdown runs of 20-plus yards (12).”
PFF also liked the Raiders’ selection of Bech in the second round, a do-it-all receiver with great size and athleticism.
“The star of the Senior Bowl game, Bech is another weapon for newly acquired quarterback Geno Smith. He brings excellent hands, having dropped just one pass in 2024. He was also efficient, averaging 2.44 yards per route run. Bech showed good potential as a freshman before injuries derailed his next few seasons, but he broke out as a senior with 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.”
Of the Raiders’ Day 3 picks, PFF was highest on Thornton.
“Thornton is a bet on size and athleticism on the outside for Las Vegas. There aren’t many wide receivers at 6-foot-5 and over 200 pounds who can run a 4.3-second 40-yard dash. Thornton wasn’t a high-volume option in Tennessee’s offense, but he made his looks count, averaging 25.5 yards per reception. That “one trick” is valuable, and he gives Geno Smith a big target on the outside with big-play ability.”
The Raiders brought in several rookies who could make an immediate impact.
Of course, anything can happen once they step on the field, but on paper, this is an impressive class for Las Vegas.
