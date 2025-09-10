Raiders Player Emerges as Top Fantasy Pickup After Week 1
There was a lot of hype built around the potential of the Las Vegas Raiders' offense in the offseason. After hiring Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, there was bound to be some improvement on that side of the ball, especially considering the low floor they were working from with the team's abysmal attack in 2024.
In the Raiders' season opener against the New England Patriots, they made a statement. They only scored 20 points, but garnered nearly 400 total yards versus one of the stouter defenses in the NFL.
There were plenty of areas of opportunity still, but overall, it was an encouraging offensive performance to start the new era in Las Vegas.
Multiple players had great fantasy outings for the Raiders. Brock Bowers reaffirmed his case as the game's top tight end with five catches for 103 yards and 15.3 full-PPR points. Jakobi Meyers proved his worth to this team with eight catches for 97 yards and 17.7 fantasy points. They weren't the only ones to have impressive days, though.
Geno Smith should be 100% rostered in 2025
Geno Smith actually had a relatively quiet outing in his first game for the Las Vegas Raiders, but he did more than enough to get his new team a victory. Ultimately, he came away with 362 yards on 24-for-34 passing with one touchdown to one interception, adding another 10 yards on two carries. That gave him 18.5 fantasy points in Week 1, 15th among quarterbacks.
However, he showcased his potential to be a top-10 fantasy gunslinger down the road. Fantasy Pros' Ellis Bryn Johnson thinks Smith should be picked up on the waiver wire in any league where he might still be available, especially for Week 2:
"Geno Smith's first three completions were gains of 23 yards to Brock Bowers, nine yards to Dont’e Thornton and a 26-yard touchdown to Tre Tucker. Although the scoring slowed down, the yardage was just getting started. Smith finished with 362 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception."
"...the Raiders will likely have more success on the ground this week and will want to control possession against gunslinging quarterback Justin Herbert. As a result, Smith might not see the same yardage totals, but a steady ground game will help his efficiency. If Herbert continues his Billy the Kid impression, the Raiders may be forced to throw downfield to keep pace in a potential shootout."
After the Los Angeles Chargers, Geno Smith has six straight matchups against questionable defenses: the Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, and Jacksonville Jaguars. There's a strong chance he could use that stretch to emerge as one of fantasy's top quarterbacks this season.
