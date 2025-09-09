Raiders Today

3 Key Fantasy Stats from Raiders vs. Patriots

The Raiders put up 20 points in their 2025 NFL season debut against a stout Patriots defense, showing several promising signs of what this offense can do.

Andy Quach

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders were a relative unknown coming into their Week 1 clash against the New England Patriots. This team garnered a lot of optimism around their prospects for the 2025 NFL season, led by a systematic overhaul featuring the hirings of Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, along with a backfield upgrade with quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty coming in.

Still, they hadn't proven anything yet before their debut. But they worked quickly to justify the positivity surrounding their season, getting a key opening win against another rising team in the New England Patriots, 20-13. The offense wasn't perfect, but it did showcase the potential for some high-quality fantasy productivity from the Raiders moving forward.

Raiders offense has explosive potential

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

1. Geno Smith's 10 explosive passing plays

Pro Football Focus defines explosive passing plays as throws that travel 15 yards or more through the air. Quarterback Geno Smith made 10 of these attempts in the Las Vegas Raiders' season opener against the New England Patriots, six of which went for 20 or more yards. He hit on four of those really deep tries and tallied 285 yards on explosive throws.

Going from Gardner Minshew II to Geno Smith promised to be a significant upgrade for Las Vegas at quarterback. In Week 1, against a stingy Patriots defense, Smith showed that he could make an even more dramatic difference than anyone anticipated. He should connect on plenty of bombs to Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton Jr., and the rest of the Raiders' receivers throughout the 2025 season.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

2. Ashton Jeanty's 44 yards after contact

Ashton Jeanty had a bit of an underwhelming debut compared to his expectations coming out of Boise State. The sixth-overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft finished his first professional game with 19 carries for just 38 yards and one touchdown.

However, two stats stand out that do offer a lot of promise for his fantasy potential moving forward. One, the Raiders trusted him with 19 attempts in his very first outing against a stout defensive line. Two, he had 44 yards after contact. That's not a typo. If he can find any lanes at all throughout the rest of the season, Jeanty should be able to rack up plenty of yards in his rookie year.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

3. Eight unblocked QB pressures allowed

That last stat is both a testament to Ashton Jeanty's greatness, as well as an indictment of the Raiders' shaky offensive line. Las Vegas was expected to field better protection for Geno Smith than he had in his last season with the Seattle Seahawks, and they did that in Week 1, but just barely.

Ultimately, the Patriots came out with four sacks against Smith for 29 yards, but it could have been a lot more if it were not for the QB's escapability and quick wit. New England's D-line is one of the best units that Las Vegas will face this season, but the Raiders' offensive line is not off to a great start.

