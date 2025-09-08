Fantasy Takeaways from Raiders Week 1 Win vs. Patriots
No one really knew what to make of the Las Vegas Raiders coming into the 2025 NFL season. There was a lot of optimism for what this team could be in their first year under Head Coach Pete Carroll and with quarterback Geno Smith under center. But all of that was just hope; it wouldn't mean anything until the team got its first win in the new era.
It didn't take very long. In Week 1 against another franchise with mounting prospects of a return to relevancy, the Raiders got a highly encouraging win against the New England Patriots, 20-13. There may be a lot of talk about how this wasn't an impressive win due to New England's 4-13 finish in 2024, but the Raiders' opponents have a stout defense and a young, rising offense.
Las Vegas handled its business in the season opener, showing the poise and professionalism expected of a team led by Coach Carroll. Things didn't go as well as they could have against the Pats defense, but there were plenty of encouraging signs from the Raiders offense, especially in the fantasy football realm.
Raiders' fantasy prospects looked good in Week 1
1. Geno Smith
Geno Smith put the NFL world on notice, going 24-of-34 passing for 362 yards, scoring one touchdown to one interception. He also rushed twice for 10 additional yards. He didn't have an elite performance by any means, but he showed the tools that have many believing he can reassert himself as a top-10 quarterback in a much more promising offensive system compared with his last year on the Seattle Seahawks.
According to ESPN, Smith had nine completions go for 20 or more yards on Sunday, which tied a career record for him. It was also the most from any Raiders quarterback since 1991. It seems Smith will take plenty of deep shots to Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton Jr., and the rest of Las Vegas' weapons this year.
2. Brock Bowers
There was fear that Brock Bowers might take a step back this season after a high-usage rookie campaign. Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly is known for leading with the run, and Bowers' relatively small stature at tight end suggested that he could be on the sidelines a lot more.
Fear not, Bowers staked his claim as the league's TE1 once again versus the Patriots. He pulled down five catches for 103 yards and had another three targets that didn't connect. Bowers' volume will be fine this season, and he's ready to take full advantage of his opportunities.
3. The others
Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty's debut was a bit underwhelming solely due to the lofty expectations that followed him out of Boise State after the Raiders took him sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He did score a touchdown, but only had 38 yards on 19 carries. That latter number is the most important for his fantasy prospects this year, though, as he's bound to break for several big runs sooner rather than later.
Jakobi Meyers is looking to get paid and command a few trade offers from other teams to help push the envelope for Las Vegas. He showed why he deserves a handsome new deal with eight catches for 97 yards. Smith showed that he's willing to target Meyers early and often, and the wide receiver has a knack for making himself available.
Tre Tucker and Dont'e Thornton Jr. both had two catches apiece. The former totaled 54 yards and a touchdown while the latter had 45 yards. The Raiders may not have a slam-dunk WR2, but they have two great WR3+. Their production could be too spotty for consistent fantasy production, but anyone looking for a high-ceiling play on any given week should consider one of these two Las Vegas wideouts.
