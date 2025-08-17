WATCH: Geno Smith Speaks After Raiders' Loss to the 49ers
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- Las Vegas Raiders took the field for their second preseason game. Their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers gave the Raiders a chance to show the progress they made during the offseason and the early part of training camp.
Raiders veteran quarterback Geno Smith had a brief appearance, completing six of his eight passes and finishing the game with a 93.2 rating. Smith looks to turn the Raiders' offense around this season.
Smith spoke following the Raiders' preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp recently, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: What's your earliest memory of encountering Pete Carroll, whether it was recently or when you were a kid?
Crosby: "Yeah, I definitely respected him from afar, just seeing the energy he brought on the field. You see true joy with his teams, like he brings it, of course, but you just see his teams out there playing free and flying around. And then my first personal encounter with him was when he came here on a visit. I was in the building.
I was like, grabbing a snack after a workout or something, and I seen him walk in, I think it was with a couple of people from the front office and stuff. And I was like, 'I got to go say what's up to him. That's Pete Carroll.' He was in on an interview, so I went up to him and just introduced myself, and we were just going back and forth, like literally just like breaking balls, talking s*** back to each other.
"I was talking about his suit. I was like, 'Hey, you might need to get a little bit smaller suit. That one might be outdated.' And he's not the one that's going to stand down from that. He came right back at me and was talking s***, and I'm like, 'Yeah, this is my type of guy.' Those are the tough coaches you love that they're not too sensitive anything like that.
Coach [Pete] Carroll is all about that. He's all about the culture and bringing everyone together. And he feels like he's one of the guys. He wants to be out on the field with us. He's wearing gloves in practice. He's flying around, running around. So it's just ultimate respect. Pete [Carroll] has been so cool since he's been here, and he's a culture setter, he's a tone setter, and he's helped me in so many ways, just as a player and as a leader."
Q: Kyle Shanahan just said that Brock Purdy is expected to play on Saturday and the same thing with some of the starters. Does that elevate the motivation to be like, "Hey, we're going against ones. Let's put some good stuff out there?"
Crosby: "Yeah, I don't even know what my status is on a personal level. I don't know what we're doing, but yeah, it's preseason. It's different. It's hard to explain. You get one drive, and then you got to sit there. You're getting warmed up, and then you sit the rest of the game. I have my fair share of opinions about it, but it is what it is. It's part of the game, and anytime I get to go on the field and compete against the best, that's all that matters. So whether it's a drive or a couple drives, I'm not sure, I'll be ready. But yeah, you want to go out there and go against the ones and play against the best dudes."
