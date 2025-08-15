The Raiders Are Coming Off Their Best Practice of the Season
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to implement the several changes that were made to its coaching staff and roster. The Raiders have been hard at work since Pete Carroll was hired, but their joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers helped them immensely.
Las Vegas still has a long way to go, but the Raiders undoubtedly took strides. The likes of Michal Mayer, and Tre Tucker, among others had productive days. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll spoke following training camp.
"Oh, exactly what I was thinking. Heck, I don't have any idea right now. I'm watching offense, I'm watching defense, I've got to see the film. I know everybody worked hard, it was great to get against these guys. They're skilled, and they do a lot of cool things, scheme-wise, attacks us and helps us learn. And so it was a totally positive experience," Carroll said.
"I thought Kyle [Shanahan] did a great job of managing their team, and we tried to do the same, so that we didn't get issues, and all that, we avoided all that kind of stuff. So, it's just really classy work to get and we'll make evaluations and figure that out once we get a chance to watch the film, soon as they leave here."
Although the practice was undoubtedly productive for the Raiders, it had been a while since Carroll had participated in one. Carroll spoke following the Raiders' joint practice with the 49ers.
Elite Day of Work
"Well, what I would tell you is, I don't know if they're that pivotal for games. I haven't done it for 14 years. And so last time I did it was when the Jets went against Joe Gibbs, at some little college out there on the east coast, I don't know what it was," Carroll said.
"So, it's been a long time. I feel the way we practice is beneficial for us, but I did this because it's Kyle [Shanahan] and it's the 49ers, and at one time, we were thinking about going to Napa. It just sounded like a good idea. Whether we do it again, I don't know. I'll let you know later."
Carroll may decide that the Raiders will not participate in the joint practices past this one. However, it was clear very early how beneficial it was for the Raiders' roster. It was arguably the Raiders' best practices under Carroll. Future joint practices are worth Carroll's consideration.
