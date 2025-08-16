The Coachability of One Raiders Rookie Is Already on Display
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted running back Ashton Jeanty, as his undeniable talent will likely help turn the Raiders' offense around. However, Jeanty's rushing abilities are just some of the reasons Las Vegas drafted him.
Still, Jeanty possesses other traits that will also be beneficial.
Following the Raiders' joint practice against the San Francisco 49ers, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith creditd Jeanty with not only making one of the practice's biggest plays, but doing so on a play he had previously made a mistake on in practice.
Jeanty's ability to fix a mistake and do so quickly against another opponent was proof of Jeanty's coachability, a critical trait for any player who plans to have a long career. The Raiders have plenty of reasons to be excited about what Jeanty brings to the table.
"I think Ashton today, he made a play. I won't mention it, but like, it was something we did yesterday and we didn't really get it right. And then today he came out, we got it perfect. And I thought, like man we took a big jump just from yesterday to today," Smith said.
"And to see that from a rookie player, like he learns and he grows with every single experience. I think that's something that's going to make him so much of a great player, because he's getting better by day. And so, I thought Ashton did a great job as always, but he definitely took another step and another jump today."
Preseason is Key
Smith noted that the preseason is the time for players to make and fix their mistakes. Smith believes mistakes in the preseason will only help the Raiders make progress.
"Yeah, well we'll see. I think the whole thing about preseason, training camp is to learn and grow through experiences. And so, we have to take the next step, and that step is our first real game in our home stadium, and we want to set the tone," Smith said.
"We want to come in and be fired up and have our fans, Raider Nation. We want everybody to be fired up and be excited about what we're doing. And so, this is the step in that direction. In this first game, we'll learn a lot about ourselves, and that's what it's for is to continue to improve, continue to push ourselves, find ways to get better."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.