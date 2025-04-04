REPORT: Who Are Raiders' Perfect Draft Fits?
The Las Vegas Raiders are working their way through research as they determine which prospects best fit the team in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Many expect the Raiders to address the offensive side of the ball, as the team struggled there last season. The Silver and Black offense did not eclipse 30 points in a game in 2024.
Fortunately for the Raiders, there are plenty of talented playmakers they could select in the first couple of rounds. It would almost be a best-case scenario for the Raiders to come away from the draft with multiple playmakers.
In fact, that’s what NFL.com’s Chad Reuter would label a pairing of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III in the first two rounds.
On that combo being the perfect pairing, Reuter writes:
“It's simple: New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll loves to run the ball, and Jeanty's the best back in the draft. He's a dual-threat talent who can carry the rock 20 times per game and catch four or five passes out of the backfield, taking advantage of his power through contact and appreciable open-field speed. Burden's drop in production and lack of participation in the short-area agility drills during the pre-draft process might keep him out of the first round; if so, he could be a Day 2 steal in the Deebo Samuel mold.”
The Raiders would be better for drafting both offensive stars. Jeanty would give them the spark in the backfield they have needed since Josh Jacobs’ 2022 season, and Burden gives them an electric playmaker with the ball in his hands.
Las Vegas did not have many playmakers outside of tight end Brock Bowers last season, so the Raiders were easy to defend: allocate all resources to stopping Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, and you’d likely get the ball back.
General Manager John Spytek must find offensive players for the team’s young core. Jeanty could be the workhorse back Pete Carroll loves, and Burden could be the complementary receiver next to Bowers and Meyers.
Raider Nation will be ecstatic if the team leaves the draft with more firepower. They have plenty of options even if they do not take those two players specifically.
But it is possible landing those two would be a best-case scenario.
