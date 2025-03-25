REPORT: Mocks Continue to Link Jeanty to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have been hard at work evaluating who will best suit them in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Raider Nation has differing opinions on who they would like the team to select with the No. 6 overall pick, but the decision ultimately comes down to the people in the front office.
The Raiders could go in many different directions with this pick. The wide receiver room needs to be bolstered, the run game could use some help, and it wouldn’t hurt to strengthen either line.
However, one player has been linked to the Silver and Black more and more as we approach April: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. The Heisman Trophy runner-up would be an immediate spark for a struggling run game.
The Athletic’s Ben Standig most recently mocked Jeanty to the Raiders.
On Jeanty to Las Vegas, Standig writes:
“Jeanty’s vision and elusiveness in a 5-9 package have evaluators talking about a home run talent. The Raiders need too much help elsewhere for a borderline luxury pick. If Pete Carroll’s voice is the loudest in the Vegas war room, running back is the call rather than a front-seven defender.”
Charles McDonald of Yahoo! Sports also mocked the star running back to the Raiders in a recent mock.
McDonald said:
“The Raiders had one of the worst rushing attacks in recent memory last season, needing a clear boost of talent at running back. Jeanty would be an immediate upgrade with the ability to be a long-term solution at the position as well. With Geno Smith in the fold at quarterback for the next few seasons, a running back becomes a more defensible pick this high, and Jeanty’s talent shouldn’t be questioned.”
According to Mock Draft Database, a website that tracks mock drafts across the internet, Jeanty has been a trendy pick for the Raiders. He is the second-most mocked player to Las Vegas with 19.5 percent of mocks pairing the two.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been the most mocked player to the Silver and Black. However, the Raiders traded for Geno Smith earlier this month, making a quarterback in the first round seem less realistic.
It would be bold for the Raiders to take a running back in the top 10 – much less so than in previous years – but if they feel he can be a star at the next level, they should take him before another team can.
