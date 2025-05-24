Why Malcolm Koonce Wants to Be a Raider
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve next season and get their team back to winning a lot more games than they did last season.
The Raiders season in 2024 did not go how anyone wanted it to go, but now, as we get closer to the 2025 season, a lot of things have changed for the Raiders.
In 2024 when the team was struggling, the defense always had an answer to keep the team in the game. The defense was one bright spot. Even with all the injuries that the Raiders had on the defensive side, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was able to get his players to make some good football, especially on the defensive line.
And that was one huge thing that the Raiders did over the offseason. They were able to bring back Patrick Graham. The Raiders front four on the defensive line can be special under Graham if they can stay healthy. The Raiders have one of the best, if not the best, defensive ends in the National Football League with Maxx Crosby.
They have two good defensive tackles in Adam Butler and Christian Wilkins. Then, at the other end, the Silver and Black have Malcolm Koonce, who looks to take another step at becoming an elite pass rusher. Even the depth of the Raiders on the defensive line is good. Now another year together and with Graham, the defense can be way better with the front four.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Raiders' Malcolm Koonce choosing to stay with the team this offseason on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"He [Malcolm Koonce] wanted the Silver and Black," said Carpenter. "He is Silver and Black. And at the end of this year y'all need to be praying and hoping and standing and thinking and rooting him on that he makes big bank because that is the kind of guy you want ... Al Davis would say, that is a Raider!"
"You want that guy who bets on himself. That bet on his franchise. That said, "No, I can go other places and get more security and more money, but I want to be a Raider." Whether you are a Raider fan or not, you gotta love the mindset of Malcolm Koonce. Love this kid. Just a great kid ... Got a lot of praise last year in that building."
